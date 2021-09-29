Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 31,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,437. The firm has a market cap of $714.28 million, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $34.91.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $117.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.73 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

