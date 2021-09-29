Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Trading Down 1%

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN)’s stock price was down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 102 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.33). Approximately 15,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 52,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of £675.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 108.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 104.85.

Hibernia REIT Company Profile (LON:HBRN)

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

