HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $169.44

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 169.44 ($2.21) and traded as low as GBX 164.60 ($2.15). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 164.60 ($2.15), with a volume of 2,571,612 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 171.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 169.44. The stock has a market cap of £3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84.

Get HICL Infrastructure alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.04%.

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for HICL Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HICL Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.