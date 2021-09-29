HighTower Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,207,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,012,000 after buying an additional 1,040,992 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 448,484 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 411,066 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 409,991 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 134,867 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

In other Barings BDC news, Director Thomas Okel bought 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

BBDC stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.25%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

