HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Crane by 941.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 85.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.23.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $94.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $796.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

Crane Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.