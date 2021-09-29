HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,732 Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

