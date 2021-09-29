HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 491,462 Shares of Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,462 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition by 3.8% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,678,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,272,000 after purchasing an additional 97,023 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Seaport Global Acquisition by 150.1% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 750,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 450,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,052,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,385,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

SGAM opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

