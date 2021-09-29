HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 5,746 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,759,000 after purchasing an additional 150,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,340,000 after acquiring an additional 56,713 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 7.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,705,000 after purchasing an additional 55,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 749,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Compass Point upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

Shares of MNR opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.77. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

