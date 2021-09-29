HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 6,909 Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,909 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.36. Aegon has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aegon will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.0937 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Aegon’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

