HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered ZIOPHARM Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Shares of ZIOP opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.01. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Heidi Hagen bought 23,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $41,835.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,666.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

