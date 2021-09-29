Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Sets New 12-Month High at $139.00

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $139.00 and last traded at $138.81, with a volume of 6994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.48.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.53.

The firm has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.85 and a 200-day moving average of $125.20.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

