Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Sets New 12-Month High at $139.00

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $139.00 and last traded at $138.81, with a volume of 6994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.48.
HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.53.
The firm has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.85 and a 200-day moving average of $125.20.
In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:HLT)
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.