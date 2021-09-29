HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.00

Shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and traded as high as $23.12. HMN Financial shares last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 726 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56. The company has a market cap of $108.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.16.
HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.58%.
About HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)
HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments.
