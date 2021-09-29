Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Trading 5.5% Higher

Hong Kong Television Network Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.79 and last traded at $26.79. 4,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 326% from the average session volume of 1,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Hong Kong Technology Venture Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of multimedia production and contents distribution and other multimedia related activities. It also operates an e-shopping mall that provides entertainment, online shopping, and delivery services. The company was founded by Chi Kin Cheun and Wai Kay Wong on May 19, 1992 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

