Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HZNP. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth about $120,151,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,777,000 after buying an additional 1,283,244 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,367,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,837,000 after buying an additional 796,054 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,055,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,169,000 after purchasing an additional 446,215 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 920.7% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 428,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,144,000 after purchasing an additional 386,694 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.73.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 46,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,089,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 170,282 shares of company stock valued at $17,725,650 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $107.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $111.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.