Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.62

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 24023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,758,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 116.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,634 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 85.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,815,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,124 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth about $19,428,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth about $15,600,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

