Hoylecohen LLC Has $2.84 Million Stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC owned 0.08% of Focus Financial Partners worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOCS. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.57 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.10.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

FOCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

