Hoylecohen LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 244.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,932 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average of $32.88. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

