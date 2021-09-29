Hoylecohen LLC Sells 224 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Ross Stores by 25.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1,188.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 55,497 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 11.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Ross Stores by 8.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $114.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $134.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.32.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Cowen lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

