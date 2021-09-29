Hoylecohen LLC Sells 447 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $172.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

