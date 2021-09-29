Hoylecohen LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,848 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,274 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $946,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,967 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,417,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,704,000 after purchasing an additional 478,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Himension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 86.6% in the second quarter. Himension Fund now owns 795,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $132,247,000 after purchasing an additional 369,013 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDOC opened at $130.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.60 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,470 shares of company stock worth $2,930,104 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDOC. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

