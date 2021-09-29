HP (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Down 4.3%

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.34. 69,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,671,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.40.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

