Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.42.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTHT. UBS Group started coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.47. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 166.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.