Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.940-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.480-$0.500 EPS.
NYSE HPP traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,042. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -676.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.63.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.88.
In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.
About Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.
