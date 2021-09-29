Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.940-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.480-$0.500 EPS.

NYSE HPP traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,042. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -676.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.88.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

