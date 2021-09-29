Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.37

Shares of Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.37 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.21). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 16 ($0.21), with a volume of 605,921 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.31) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.37. The company has a market cap of £62.83 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.