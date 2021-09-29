Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,351,154,000 after purchasing an additional 51,806,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,971,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606,401 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,442,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731,508 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,979,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213,627 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.67 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

