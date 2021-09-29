HYA Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,604 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,158,382,000 after buying an additional 539,617 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $965,088,000 after acquiring an additional 205,993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oracle by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $781,305,000 after acquiring an additional 755,333 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,211,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $716,509,000 after acquiring an additional 444,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 7.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,626,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $535,122,000 after acquiring an additional 510,455 shares in the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 539,876 shares of company stock worth $48,248,696. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $91.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $250.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.78. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $92.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

