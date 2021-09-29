IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $646.36 and last traded at $651.04. 5,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 408,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $679.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDXX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $677.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $600.50. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 88.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 350,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

