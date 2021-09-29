IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) PT Lowered to $137.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INFO. Truist Securities raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.44.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $116.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.57. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $77.17 and a 52 week high of $125.23.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.