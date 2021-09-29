IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

INFO stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.16. The company had a trading volume of 118,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,718. The company has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.87 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $77.17 and a 12-month high of $125.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.44.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

