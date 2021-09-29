Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 370,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 0.8% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $82,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,548,000 after buying an additional 105,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,420,000 after buying an additional 88,248 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,578,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,955,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,418,000 after acquiring an additional 128,969 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,313,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,129,000 after purchasing an additional 96,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.48. 6,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,873. The company has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.14 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

