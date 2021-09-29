Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Iluka Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Iluka Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILKAY opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. Iluka Resources has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $64.95.

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.