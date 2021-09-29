IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

IMIAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC raised shares of IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMI has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of IMI stock opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. IMI has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average of $44.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6414 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

