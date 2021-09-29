IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Get IMV alerts:

IMV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on IMV in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

Shares of IMV opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $138.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. IMV has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 99.76%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMV. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of IMV by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of IMV by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMV (IMV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.