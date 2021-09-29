Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Shares Down 1.1%

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP) shares fell 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.72. 576,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,698,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

The firm has a market cap of $45.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDP)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention.

