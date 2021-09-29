Indorse Token Trading Down 34.7% Over Last 7 Days (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded down 33.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Indorse Token has a market cap of $564,951.41 and approximately $1.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar. One Indorse Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Indorse Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00055748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00120820 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00174293 BTC.

Indorse Token Profile

Indorse Token (IND) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indorse Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indorse Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.