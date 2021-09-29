Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,403 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of Infinera worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Infinera by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 28,808 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Infinera by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 121,616 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Infinera by 329.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 289,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 221,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Shares of INFN opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. Infinera Co. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $338.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,392 shares in the company, valued at $203,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,447 shares of company stock worth $258,855 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

