InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) PT Raised to $206.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price objective increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $129.00 to $206.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.19% from the company’s current price.

INMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InMode presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $149.07 on Monday. InMode has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.61.

Shares of InMode are going to split on the morning of Friday, October 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, September 17th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 30th.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $87.33 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,639 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30,445 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,846,000.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

