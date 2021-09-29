Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to post $52.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.50 million and the lowest is $52.10 million. Innovative Industrial Properties posted sales of $34.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $200.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $204.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $254.70 million, with estimates ranging from $222.20 million to $287.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The business had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IIPR. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

In related news, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,507 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,311,000 after buying an additional 441,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,152,000 after buying an additional 128,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,545,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 924,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,686,000 after buying an additional 24,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 467,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,162,000 after buying an additional 354,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

IIPR stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.19. 133,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,260. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $253.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 165.60 and a quick ratio of 165.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

