Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR) Stake Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 1.6% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $37,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter worth $217,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 53.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BMAR opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54.

