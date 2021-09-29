Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.81 per share, with a total value of $15,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 41,573 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.31 per share, with a total value of $1,301,650.63.

On Monday, September 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 163,303 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $4,890,924.85.

On Friday, September 17th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 309,022 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $9,558,050.46.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 196,356 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.02 per share, with a total value of $6,090,963.12.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 18,249 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $565,536.51.

On Friday, September 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 46,173 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.76 per share, with a total value of $1,420,281.48.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 40,761 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $1,181,253.78.

On Monday, August 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,917 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.70 per share, with a total value of $743,817.90.

On Friday, August 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 8,050 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $228,459.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 46,967 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $1,336,211.15.

Cricut stock opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.05. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $334.49 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 78.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

CRCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lowered Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

