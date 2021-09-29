Insider Selling: Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) SVP Sells 15,806 Shares of Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,806 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $380,292.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CAL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.53. 360,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,889. The company has a market cap of $938.71 million, a PE ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.13. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, CL King raised Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 186,442 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 254.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 80,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 57,607 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 37.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 140,792 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Caleres by 147,742.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caleres by 67.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

