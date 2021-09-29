Insider Selling: Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells 5,542 Shares of Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,542 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $131,234.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,323 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $124,504.97.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 5,605 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $126,897.20.

On Monday, September 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,494 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $118,670.40.

On Friday, September 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,760 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $129,196.80.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,376 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $121,820.16.

Shares of CVEO stock opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. Civeo Co. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.18 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,050,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Civeo by 812.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Civeo by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares in the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

