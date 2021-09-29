Insider Selling: Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) President Sells 13,810 Shares of Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $153.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.90 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.40. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.92 and a 52 week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

