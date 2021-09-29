Insider Selling: Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) EVP Sells 175,000 Shares of Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $90.49 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $92.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

