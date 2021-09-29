Insider Selling: Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $101,014.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.30. 89,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,728. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $59.93.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $57.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth $210,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

