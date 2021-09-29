Insider Selling: Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director Sells 1,423 Shares of Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of TFC stock opened at $59.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.38. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $36.24 and a one year high of $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,677,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,976,104,000 after purchasing an additional 715,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,724,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,201,726,000 after acquiring an additional 606,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,136,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,448,602,000 after buying an additional 192,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,033,236,000 after buying an additional 494,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,110,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,112,855,000 after buying an additional 488,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.
