Insider Selling: Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Moya Gloria L. Ballesta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $46,200.00.

UEC stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 2.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 63.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,116,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after acquiring an additional 757,729 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 29,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

