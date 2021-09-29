Insider Selling: Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Moya Gloria L. Ballesta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $46,200.00.
UEC stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 2.42.
Uranium Energy Company Profile
Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.