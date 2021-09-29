Insider Selling: Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells $12,100.00 in Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $12,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $11,840.00.

Shares of USIO opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.38 and a beta of 1.73. Usio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Usio by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Usio in the first quarter worth $126,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Usio by 324.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 77,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 59,277 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Usio in the first quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Usio by 102.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 64,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

