Insider Selling: VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Director Sells 65,931 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Director David Eugene Russell sold 65,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $1,398,396.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

VZIO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.65. 663,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,042. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VZIO shares. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth $30,314,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth $4,850,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth $11,989,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter worth $16,565,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter worth $618,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

