Insider Selling: Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Sells 1,315 Shares of Stock

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roxanne Lagano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of Zoetis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total value of $1,988,493.21.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $192.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.70. The company has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Amundi acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Zoetis by 641.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,087,000 after buying an additional 1,267,799 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 387.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,067 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 760.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,681 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 697.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,708 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

